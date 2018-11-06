D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 513.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,113 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 50,313 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,114,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,234,675,000 after buying an additional 161,262 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,076,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,407,000 after buying an additional 94,674 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,797,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,694,000 after buying an additional 223,953 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 8,721,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,599,000 after buying an additional 557,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,342,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,056,000 after buying an additional 65,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $53.32. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $135,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $46.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. KeyCorp set a $54.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. JMP Securities cut their price target on D. R. Horton from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on D. R. Horton to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.93.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/d-r-horton-inc-dhi-shares-bought-by-engineers-gate-manager-lp.html.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.