D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Shares Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in D. R. Horton by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $781,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in D. R. Horton by 513.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 60,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 50,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in D. R. Horton by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 44,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp set a $54.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of D. R. Horton from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.93.

DHI stock opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $53.32.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $135,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/d-r-horton-inc-dhi-shares-bought-by-usca-ria-llc.html.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.