DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Roku Inc (ROKU)

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Roku in a report released on Wednesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst T. Forte now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Roku’s FY2018 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Roku from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Cannonball Research boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $68.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Our analysis of the composition of advertising revenue growth gives us incremental comfort with our revenue forecast for FY18-20. It also supports our Buy thesis based on the belief that ROKU works only if the advertising revenue story works. We think that inventory sell through which has been a relatively small revenue driver so far can become more significant in the mid-term. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.54.

ROKU opened at $56.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 3.59. Roku has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $77.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 408.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,245,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,673 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,960,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,727 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Roku by 901.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 921,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,272,000 after purchasing an additional 829,193 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,972,000. Finally, EastBay Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,971,000. Institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chas Smith sold 99,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $5,162,638.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $1,513,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,363,883 shares of company stock worth $86,102,564 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.