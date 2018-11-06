DAEX (DAX) Trading Down 19.3% Over Last 7 Days

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. DAEX has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and $552,550.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015416 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00150934 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00260650 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $660.51 or 0.10263096 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011860 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 371,024,172 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io.

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.