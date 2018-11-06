Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 49,821 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sensata Technologies worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 76.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price target on Sensata Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $960,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey J. Cote sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ST opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.55. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 52 week low of $41.12 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $873.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 14.63%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

