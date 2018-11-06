Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 14,780 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,780 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 584.1% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 151.1% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $57.47 and a twelve month high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

In related news, President Edward L. Monser sold 60,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 176,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,429,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $475,804.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,409 shares of company stock worth $7,317,004 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

