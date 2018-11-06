Danaher Co. (DHR) Position Raised by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,915,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,519,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Danaher by 44.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 2.0% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 98,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 43,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Danaher by 9.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher to $107.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

In other news, EVP William K. Daniel sold 29,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $2,920,023.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,892 shares in the company, valued at $13,911,091.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 10,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,013,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,102,873.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,448 shares of company stock worth $14,306,623 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $101.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $91.65 and a 52-week high of $110.13. The company has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.88%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Danaher Co. (DHR) Position Raised by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/danaher-co-dhr-position-raised-by-gulf-international-bank-uk-ltd.html.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.