Datawatch (DWCH) Downgraded by National Securities to Hold

National Securities lowered shares of Datawatch (NASDAQ:DWCH) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DWCH. EuroPacific Canada assumed coverage on shares of Datawatch in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Datawatch from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Datawatch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DWCH traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 46,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,593. Datawatch has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $123.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Datawatch by 757.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Datawatch during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Datawatch during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Datawatch by 24.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Datawatch by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Datawatch

Datawatch Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes business computer software products to self-service data preparation and visual data discovery markets in the United States and internationally. Its software solutions allow organizations to access, analyze, and visualize their information.

