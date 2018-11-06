David Thomas Seaton Acquires 5,158 Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Stock

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Chairman David Thomas Seaton bought 5,158 shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $250,266.16. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 301,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,623,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FLR traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $48.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,136. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $42.22 and a 12-month high of $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

FLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,034,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,210,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 40.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the second quarter valued at $287,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

