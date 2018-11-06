Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) is Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Davis Select Financial ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. owned about 4.21% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFNL. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,609 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of DFNL stock opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $25.62.

