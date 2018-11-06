DDR Corp (DDR) Position Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,422 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of DDR worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in DDR by 430.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 102,377 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in DDR by 39.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 18,359 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new position in DDR during the second quarter worth $582,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DDR during the second quarter worth $1,941,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DDR during the second quarter worth $671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get DDR alerts:

DDR stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. DDR Corp has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $15.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. This is a boost from DDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 25th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DDR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of DDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DDR in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DDR from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DDR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DDR from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.19.

WARNING: “DDR Corp (DDR) Position Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/ddr-corp-ddr-position-boosted-by-robeco-institutional-asset-management-b-v.html.

About DDR

DDR is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DDR.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR).

Receive News & Ratings for DDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.