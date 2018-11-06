Decatur Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in CSX Co. (CSX)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,650 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises 2.2% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on CSX from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CSX from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on CSX from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

CSX opened at $69.09 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $48.26 and a 52-week high of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. CSX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 55.19%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 38.26%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

