Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,500 Shares of Cintas Co. (CTAS)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 20.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.2% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 17.2% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 9.9% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.7% during the second quarter. Asset Advisors Corp now owns 47,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS stock opened at $177.67 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.40 and a fifty-two week high of $217.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous annual dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up from $164.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.33.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

