Decatur Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,725 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Noble Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,383 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Noble Energy by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,157 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Noble Energy by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,094,467 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $38,613,000 after acquiring an additional 619,787 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Noble Energy by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,892 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 28,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $250,935,264.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Noble Energy to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.96.

Shares of Noble Energy stock opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.87, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Noble Energy had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.94%.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

