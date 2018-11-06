Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DATP)

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a market capitalization of $75,222.00 and approximately $5,148.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015476 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00151289 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00261192 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.24 or 0.10276213 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011890 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Decentralized Asset Trading Platform

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,060,009,922 tokens. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official website is datp.market. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@official_datp.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Token Trading

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Asset Trading Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Asset Trading Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Asset Trading Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

