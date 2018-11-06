DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.27.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $55.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.3% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 55,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,340,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,941.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

