Deutsche Bank Boosts Match Group (MTCH) Price Target to $61.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MTCH. BidaskClub downgraded Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Match Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Match Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.01.

Shares of MTCH traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 70,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,815. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Match Group has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $60.95.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $421.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.07 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 53.18% and a net margin of 32.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 106,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $5,275,184.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,610.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Swidler sold 105,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $5,235,137.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,186,115.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,000 shares of company stock worth $12,382,872. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Match Group by 410.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Match Group by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

