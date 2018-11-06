Deutsche Bank (DB) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Deutsche Bank from an equal rating to a weight rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Deutsche Bank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE DB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.36. 54,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,712,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.35. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $20.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.