Deutsche Bank (DBK) Given a €8.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Cfra set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €9.55 ($11.10) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.47 ($12.17).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

DBK stock opened at €9.18 ($10.67) on Friday. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 12-month high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.