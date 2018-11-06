Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for National Grid (NG)

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 860 ($11.24) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Grid to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 836 ($10.92) to GBX 858 ($11.21) in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Cfra set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 912 ($11.92).

Shares of LON NG opened at GBX 828.90 ($10.83) on Monday. National Grid has a 12-month low of GBX 733 ($9.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,097 ($14.33).

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

