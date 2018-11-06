Deutsche Post (DPW) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DPW. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. HSBC set a €38.50 ($44.77) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €37.16 ($43.20).

DPW stock opened at €28.87 ($33.57) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

