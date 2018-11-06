Diageo plc (DEO) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $23,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Diageo by 18.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,688,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,157,000 after purchasing an additional 586,255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter worth $301,365,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Diageo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 396,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 384,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 0.6% in the second quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 351,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $139.68 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $131.22 and a one year high of $151.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Argus started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

