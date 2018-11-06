DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $220.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DiamondRock Hospitality updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.99-1.01 EPS.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,542,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,565 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 8,149,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,090,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,068,000 after purchasing an additional 177,626 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2,004.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 6,298,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,115,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,221 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.91.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 30 premium quality hotels with over 9,900 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

