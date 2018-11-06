Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11), Morningstar.com reports. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,642.81% and a negative return on equity of 97.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 million.

DRNA stock traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $13.90. 41,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,638. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $833.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.37.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 13th. HC Wainwright raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider James B. Weissman sold 2,301 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $40,267.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Halak sold 564,300 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $7,708,338.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 826,228 shares of company stock valued at $11,392,838. 19.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 23,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 160,172 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 85,525 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia.

