DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Stake Lifted by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 105.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 378.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $110.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $96.56 and a 1-year high of $125.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $768.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 11.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.38.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

