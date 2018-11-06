Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Shares of NYSE:DPLO opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $28.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Diplomat Pharmacy had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diplomat Pharmacy will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diplomat Pharmacy news, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $1,104,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 209,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $3,992,628.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diplomat Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

