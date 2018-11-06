Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.10)-$0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.5-5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.64 billion.

NYSE:DPLO traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $20.34. 923,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,563. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $28.74.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Diplomat Pharmacy will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

DPLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.90.

In other news, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $1,104,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 209,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $3,992,628.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About Diplomat Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

