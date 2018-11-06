DISH Network (DISH) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised DISH Network from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DISH Network from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.79.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $30.97 on Friday. DISH Network has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, insider James Defranco acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.99 per share, with a total value of $174,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,203,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,111,479.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,904,550 in the last three months. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 50,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

