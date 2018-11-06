Dmc Global (BOOM) vs. Nanophase Technologies (NANX) Critical Analysis

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) and Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dmc Global and Nanophase Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dmc Global 0 0 4 0 3.00 Nanophase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dmc Global presently has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.26%. Given Dmc Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dmc Global is more favorable than Nanophase Technologies.

Dividends

Dmc Global pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Nanophase Technologies does not pay a dividend. Dmc Global pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Dmc Global and Nanophase Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dmc Global 4.56% 22.24% 12.35% Nanophase Technologies -8.69% -44.18% -19.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.4% of Dmc Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Nanophase Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Dmc Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Nanophase Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Dmc Global has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanophase Technologies has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dmc Global and Nanophase Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dmc Global $192.80 million 2.98 -$18.85 million $0.16 240.63 Nanophase Technologies $12.47 million 2.13 -$780,000.00 N/A N/A

Nanophase Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dmc Global.

Summary

Dmc Global beats Nanophase Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc. engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries. It sells its products through direct sales personnel, program managers, and independent sales representatives. The DynaEnergetics segment designs, manufactures, markets, and sells perforating systems and associated hardware, as well as seismic explosives for the oil and gas industry. It also offers carrier tubes and charge tubes, shaped charges, detonating cords, detonators, control panels, and perforating products to oilfield service companies. This segment sells its products through direct selling, distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Dynamic Materials Corporation and changed its name to DMC Global Inc. in November 2016. DMC Global Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile

Nanophase Technologies Corporation develops and manufactures advanced materials and applications with an integrated nanomaterial and related technologies. It produces engineered nano and non-nano materials for use in various markets, which comprise personal care consisting of sunscreens as active ingredients and in formulated cosmetics; and architectural coatings, industrial coating applications, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and energy, as well as various surface finishing technology applications, such as optics. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, Illinois.

