Doliver Capital Advisors LP Invests $243,000 in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Stock

Doliver Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 518.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Sandler O’Neill boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $88.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $84.94 and a one year high of $106.50.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Doliver Capital Advisors LP Invests $243,000 in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/doliver-capital-advisors-lp-invests-243000-in-capital-one-financial-corp-cof-stock.html.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.