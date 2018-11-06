Doliver Capital Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 24,589 Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl (VGM)

Doliver Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl (NYSE:VGM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 24,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl by 23.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl by 75.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl in the third quarter valued at $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl alerts:

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.0516 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/doliver-capital-advisors-lp-purchases-shares-of-24589-invesco-van-kmpn-trst-fr-invst-grd-mncpl-vgm.html.

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl Company Profile

There is no company description available for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals.

See Also: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl (NYSE:VGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.