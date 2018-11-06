Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $327,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $51,247,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.1% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 122,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after buying an additional 39,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Dollar Tree to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.47.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.75 per share, with a total value of $100,127.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,433.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DLTR opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.62. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $78.78 and a one year high of $116.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

