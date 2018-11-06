Dominion Energy (D) PT Lowered to $69.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on D. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NYSE D opened at $70.23 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $85.30. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 92.78%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director John W. Harris bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.15 per share, with a total value of $711,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,769.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,832,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,124,856,000 after buying an additional 234,655 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 40.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,028,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,725,000 after buying an additional 2,316,005 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,551,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,311,000 after buying an additional 34,408 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,839,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,572,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,445,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,742,000 after buying an additional 97,642 shares during the period. 67.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

