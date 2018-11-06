Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Stake Increased by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,425,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,662,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.32, for a total value of $2,953,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,238,744.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total transaction of $1,294,247.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,738 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,323.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,004 shares of company stock worth $11,956,888. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “$271.75” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, July 20th. Maxim Group raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $241.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.30.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $260.26 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.74 and a 12-month high of $305.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

