Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) will announce sales of $218.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $221.90 million and the lowest is $213.30 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions posted sales of $222.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $975.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $971.20 million to $980.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $953.38 million, with estimates ranging from $945.90 million to $959.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Donnelley Financial Solutions.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

DFIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,676,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,036,000 after purchasing an additional 303,782 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 454.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 200,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 164,436 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,542,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 282,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $537.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.04. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $22.17.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.