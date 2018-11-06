Dorel Industries (DII.B) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dorel Industries from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Dorel Industries from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Dorel Industries from C$26.50 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$25.80.

Shares of DII.B stock opened at C$21.07 on Monday. Dorel Industries has a 12 month low of C$26.90 and a 12 month high of C$36.54.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc is a Canada-based global consumer products company which designs, manufactures and distributes a portfolio of product brands. The Company markets its products in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and Asia. The Company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports and Dorel Home Furnishings.

