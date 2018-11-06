Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) Holdings Reduced by Resolution Capital Ltd

Resolution Capital Ltd lessened its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,403,405 shares during the period. Douglas Emmett makes up about 0.4% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Resolution Capital Ltd owned about 0.19% of Douglas Emmett worth $12,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DEI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.59.

Shares of DEI opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $41.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $223.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.50 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

