Drive Shack (DS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.55 million. Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. On average, analysts expect Drive Shack to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DS stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $370.98 million, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.28. Drive Shack has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

DS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Traditional Golf Properties segment owns and operates golf properties in the United States. As of March 31, 2018, it owned, leased, or managed 74 properties in 12 states. The company's Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida.

