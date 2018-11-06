Dropbox Inc (DBX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.07. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Nomura raised Dropbox from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Dropbox from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

In related news, insider Quentin Clark sold 16,666 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $453,815.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,731 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $312,792.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,194 shares of company stock valued at $12,546,564 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $886,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 41.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 24.7% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,618,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,479,000 after acquiring an additional 320,380 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth approximately $2,181,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599,525. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc has strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

