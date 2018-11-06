Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) PT Lowered to $25.00

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 114.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DVAX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Dynavax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Dynavax Technologies to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of DVAX stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.65. 2,066,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,204. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $713.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.08). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 8,570.06% and a negative return on equity of 72.31%. The company had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2822.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,067,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,023,000 after purchasing an additional 202,306 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,336,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,625,000 after purchasing an additional 806,102 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,054,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,252,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 957,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,800,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

