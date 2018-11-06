e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.09 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.59-0.61 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $0.59-0.61 EPS.

NYSE ELF traded up $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,719,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $517.21 million, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.35. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $23.85.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin acquired 65,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $705,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 8,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $110,096.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 423,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,289,430. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.52.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

