E.On Se (EOAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €10.45 ($12.15).

EOAN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Independent Research set a €10.60 ($12.33) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th.

EOAN stock traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €8.59 ($9.99). 19,114,601 shares of the stock were exchanged. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

