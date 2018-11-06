EA Coin (EAG) Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00

EA Coin (CURRENCY:EAG) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. EA Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and $23.00 worth of EA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EA Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EA Coin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015214 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00151123 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00259729 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $676.29 or 0.10368822 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011705 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About EA Coin

EA Coin’s total supply is 75,206,327 coins. EA Coin’s official website is www.eacoin.io.

Buying and Selling EA Coin

EA Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EA Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

