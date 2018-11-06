EagleCoin (EAGLE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $0.00

EagleCoin (CURRENCY:EAGLE) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. EagleCoin has a market capitalization of $3,457.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of EagleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EagleCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One EagleCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015170 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00150517 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00261163 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $648.87 or 0.09900440 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011622 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EagleCoin Profile

EagleCoin’s total supply is 3,633,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,093,421 tokens. EagleCoin’s official Twitter account is @EagleCoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here. EagleCoin’s official website is eaglepay.io.

EagleCoin Token Trading

EagleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EagleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EagleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

