easyJet (EZJ) Given a GBX 1,683 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 1,683 ($21.99) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,440 ($18.82) price objective (down from GBX 1,915 ($25.02)) on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, October 19th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,635.69 ($21.37).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 1,224.50 ($16.00) on Tuesday. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 977.38 ($12.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,698.69 ($22.20).

In related news, insider Kyla Mullins sold 1,629 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,573 ($20.55), for a total transaction of £25,624.17 ($33,482.52). Insiders have purchased a total of 32 shares of company stock valued at $44,480 in the last quarter.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

