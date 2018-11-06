Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Inco (NYSEAMERICAN:MMV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0388 per share on Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th.

Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Inco has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Inco alerts:

MMV stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Inco has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Inco (MMV) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/eaton-vance-massachusetts-municipal-inco-mmv-to-issue-0-04-monthly-dividend.html.

Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Inco Company Profile

Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by Massachusetts municipalities. Its portfolio comprises investments primarily in education, electric utilities, general obligations, health care, industrial development, transportation, and water and sewer sectors.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Inco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Inco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.