Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0474 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

EVN stock opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $12.61.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (EVN)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/eaton-vance-municipal-income-trust-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-05-evn.html.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.