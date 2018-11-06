Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (ETG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st.

ETG opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

