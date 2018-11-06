eBay Inc (EBAY) Stake Lowered by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 21.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,615 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 13.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in eBay by 0.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 404,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $14,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 2.8% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in eBay by 11.7% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 14,953 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in eBay by 8.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. eBay Inc has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. eBay had a positive return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 26,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $919,236.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,457 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,271.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $163,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,754 shares of company stock worth $2,713,338. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBAY. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on eBay to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.97.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

