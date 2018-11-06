EBCH (EBCH) Price Tops $0.0096 on Major Exchanges

EBCH (CURRENCY:EBCH) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. During the last seven days, EBCH has traded down 27.9% against the dollar. EBCH has a market capitalization of $88,715.00 and $0.00 worth of EBCH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EBCH token can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008342 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015398 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00150290 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00260741 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $670.26 or 0.10384985 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011769 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EBCH Token Profile

EBCH was first traded on November 4th, 2017. EBCH’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,285,500 tokens. EBCH’s official Twitter account is @eBCHCoin. The official website for EBCH is CoinPulse.io.

Buying and Selling EBCH

EBCH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

